FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Position Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 71.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 549,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 229,748 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.64% of FleetCor Technologies worth $138,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLT. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in FleetCor Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in FleetCor Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in FleetCor Technologies by 36.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in FleetCor Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,519,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in FleetCor Technologies by 43.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded up $7.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $255.00. The stock had a trading volume of 555,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,228. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.51 and a 52 week high of $329.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.41.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $525.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.51 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total value of $1,399,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,390.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.19.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

