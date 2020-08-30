First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $51.48

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.48 and traded as high as $53.93. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $53.93, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 296.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,241 shares during the period.

