First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,989 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,503 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INBK. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 19.3% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 77.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 43.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

INBK stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.03. 14,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,748. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.13. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.75.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jerry L. Williams bought 2,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $29,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,099.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

