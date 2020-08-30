First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) Receives $17.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

Shares of FFWM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.48. 89,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,051. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $690.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.43.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $57.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 21.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Foundation will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 6.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after acquiring an additional 247,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,331,000 after purchasing an additional 35,227 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in First Foundation in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 785,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 205,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in First Foundation by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. 57.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

