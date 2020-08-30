Financial Review: HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) versus SLM (NASDAQ:SLM)

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) and SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) are both mid-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get HL Acquisitions alerts:

HL Acquisitions has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SLM has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares HL Acquisitions and SLM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HL Acquisitions N/A N/A $2.59 million N/A N/A SLM $2.38 billion 1.23 $578.28 million $1.27 6.13

SLM has higher revenue and earnings than HL Acquisitions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for HL Acquisitions and SLM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HL Acquisitions 0 0 4 0 3.00 SLM 0 3 3 0 2.50

HL Acquisitions presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.00%. SLM has a consensus target price of $11.10, suggesting a potential upside of 42.67%. Given SLM’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SLM is more favorable than HL Acquisitions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.3% of HL Acquisitions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of SLM shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of HL Acquisitions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of SLM shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HL Acquisitions and SLM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HL Acquisitions N/A -311.73% -6.62% SLM 21.15% 23.16% 1.66%

Summary

SLM beats HL Acquisitions on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

HL Acquisitions Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program, an auto lending enablement platform that allows financial institutions and other auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs, as well as set desired ROA target for their insured portfolio; and features default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime automobile loans. The company also provides loan analytics, risk-based loan pricing, risk modeling, and automated decision technology for automotive lenders. Open Lending Corporation was founded in 2000 and is based in Austin, Texas.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college. The company was formerly known as New BLC Corporation and changed its name to SLM Corporation in December 2013. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for HL Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HL Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.