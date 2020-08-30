Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $8,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDVV. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 173.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 173.2% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000.

Shares of FDVV opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.01. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $33.47.

