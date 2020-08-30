FBN Securities Boosts Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $125.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price increased by FBN Securities from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.19.

Get Elastic alerts:

NYSE ESTC opened at $110.39 on Thursday. Elastic has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $117.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $128.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $1,350,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 546,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,167,843.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 229,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $18,847,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,612,483 shares in the company, valued at $708,204,477.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,326,249 shares of company stock valued at $118,013,903 over the last ninety days. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,435,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Elastic by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Elastic by 719.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 56,774 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic during the first quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Elastic by 30.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.