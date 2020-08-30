Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fanhua Inc. is a provider of financial services. Its product and services comprises property, casualty and life insurance products and insurance claims adjusting services. The company’s online segment includes CNpad, a mobile sales support application, Baoxian.com, an online entry portal for comparing and purchasing health, accident, travel and homeowner insurance products and eHuzhu a non-profit online mutual aid. Fanhua Inc. formerly known as CNinsure Inc. is headquatered in Guangzhou, China. “

Get Fanhua alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Fanhua from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fanhua in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a hold rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FANH opened at $20.75 on Thursday. Fanhua has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average of $20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Fanhua’s payout ratio is 72.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Fanhua during the second quarter valued at $5,084,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fanhua by 17.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,439,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,956,000 after acquiring an additional 216,053 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fanhua by 32.8% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 776,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,625,000 after acquiring an additional 192,027 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fanhua by 6.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,676,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,559,000 after acquiring an additional 173,586 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Fanhua by 64.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 163,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares during the period. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fanhua (FANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.