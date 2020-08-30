Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.15

Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd (LON:FOG) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.15 and traded as low as $7.70. Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 31,099 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.15. The stock has a market cap of $78.55 million and a PE ratio of -40.00.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:FOG)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, Hungary, South Africa, and Canada. It holds interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1.4 million net acres in the Beetaloo Basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

