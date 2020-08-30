FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of FactSet Research Systems worth $27,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,177,000 after acquiring an additional 81,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,207,000 after purchasing an additional 336,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 461,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,234,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 202,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,895,000 after buying an additional 13,816 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Northcoast Research downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.15.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $352.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $352.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.42. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 57.06%. The business had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.80%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $545,241.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,051.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total transaction of $1,051,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,545 shares of company stock worth $4,199,794. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

