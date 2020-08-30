Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) Receives $3.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EYPT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Get Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,067,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 28,298 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 641.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 27,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYPT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,519,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.69.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 452.45% and a negative net margin of 229.34%. The business had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.