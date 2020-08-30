Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,290 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.15% of Extra Space Storage worth $17,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXR. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 202.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 76.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $91,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $106.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.44. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.70 and a 52 week high of $124.46. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.21.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 34.79%. The company had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,300 shares in the company, valued at $11,216,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 5,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $577,859.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,561.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,939 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,133. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

