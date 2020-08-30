Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EXTN. Johnson Rice restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exterran in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Exterran in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

NYSE EXTN opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57. Exterran has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $14.89.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.44. Exterran had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exterran will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Exterran by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,572 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Exterran by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Exterran by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exterran by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exterran by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,626 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

