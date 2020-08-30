EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EXPGY. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. HSBC raised shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

Get EXPERIAN PLC/ADR alerts:

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR stock opened at $37.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $21.46 and a 52-week high of $37.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for EXPERIAN PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXPERIAN PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.