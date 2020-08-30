eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 10,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $397,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,748,614 shares in the company, valued at $825,379,864.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 18th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $359,600.00.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $190,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $184,900.00.

eXp World stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 455.22 and a beta of 2.96. eXp World Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $42.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. eXp World had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXPI shares. BidaskClub upgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of eXp World from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 31,551 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in eXp World by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 21,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,715,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,513,000 after purchasing an additional 32,528 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

