Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) vs. Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACB) Head to Head Review

Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) and Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Exactus alerts:

0.1% of Exactus shares are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of Exactus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Exactus has a beta of 5.67, suggesting that its stock price is 467% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Cannabis has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Exactus and Aurora Cannabis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exactus $350,000.00 10.75 -$9.69 million N/A N/A Aurora Cannabis $215.10 million 5.27 -$219.67 million ($2.64) -3.72

Exactus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aurora Cannabis.

Profitability

This table compares Exactus and Aurora Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exactus -749.90% -349.47% -130.69% Aurora Cannabis -442.62% -8.55% -6.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Exactus and Aurora Cannabis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A Aurora Cannabis 4 10 2 0 1.88

Aurora Cannabis has a consensus target price of $19.04, indicating a potential upside of 93.85%. Given Aurora Cannabis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aurora Cannabis is more favorable than Exactus.

Exactus Company Profile

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc. produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution. The company's products consist of dried cannabis and cannabis oil; CanniMed vegan capsules; and hemp products, as well as sells vaporizers, consumable vaporizer accessories, and herb mills for using herbal cannabis products. It also operates CanvasRX, a network of cannabis counseling and outreach centers; and provides cannabis analytical product testing services. As of February 26, 2019, the company had operations in 24 countries across five continents. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has collaboration agreements with PharmaChoice, Pharmasave, and Shoppers Drug Mart for the distribution, sale, and marketing of medical cannabis products through their respective networks of pharmacies. The company has a strategic agreements with Hempco Food and Fiber Inc.; CTT Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Choom Holdings Inc.; Capcium Inc.; The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.; Société des Alcools du Québec; Alcanna; Radient Technologies; Micron Waste; Wagner Dimas; Evio; and Cann Group Limited. Aurora Cannabis Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Exactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.