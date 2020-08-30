EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) Receives $25.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.56.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

EVOP traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $28.93. The company had a trading volume of 297,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,770. EVO Payments has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $30.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.51.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $94.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. EVO Payments’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EVO Payments will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 6,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $193,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVOP. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 63.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 293.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 23,654 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 12.7% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 81,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,002,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,940,000 after acquiring an additional 241,847 shares in the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

