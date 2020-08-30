Everus Price Tops $0.0372 on Exchanges (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 30th. One Everus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0372 or 0.00000320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $50.98, $10.39 and $24.68. Everus has a total market capitalization of $17.29 million and $100.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everus has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Everus alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00041134 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $671.00 or 0.05767215 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003040 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004480 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00035545 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00015124 BTC.

Everus Profile

EVR is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,777,113 coins. Everus’ official website is everus.org . The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org

Buying and Selling Everus

Everus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $33.94, $24.68, $51.55, $18.94, $50.98, $24.43, $20.33, $5.60, $10.39, $32.15 and $13.77. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.