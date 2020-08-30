Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its position in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509,905 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of Evergy worth $8,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Evergy by 524.8% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 94,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 79,275 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Evergy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 525,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Evergy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 171,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 9.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Evergy by 46.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra decreased their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Shares of NYSE EVRG traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $52.98. 2,244,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,148,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.29 and a 200 day moving average of $60.41.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 12.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Evergy will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

