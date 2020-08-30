Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

EVLO has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Evelo Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Shares of EVLO opened at $4.46 on Thursday. Evelo Biosciences has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 6.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 4,666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $17,499,997.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVLO. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the second quarter worth $60,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

