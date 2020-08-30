Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.52

Shares of Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.52 and traded as high as $2.59. Euroseas shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 193,293 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESEA. Noble Financial began coverage on Euroseas in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.35 target price on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Euroseas from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18. Euroseas had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euroseas Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

