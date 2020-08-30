ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 15,321 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 660% compared to the average volume of 2,015 call options.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $17.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILJ. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000.

