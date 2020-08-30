Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.28

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.28 and traded as high as $1.48. Equus Total Return shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut Equus Total Return from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a current ratio of 12.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28.

Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The investment management company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Equus Total Return had a negative net margin of 1,483.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.87%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO John A. Hardy acquired 3,228,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,776,788.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS)

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, preferred equity financing, .

