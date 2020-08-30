Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Medtronic PLC’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Medtronic in a report released on Wednesday, August 26th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical technology company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Medtronic’s FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Cfra upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.78.

NYSE:MDT opened at $107.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

