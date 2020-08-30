Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Farmer Bros Co’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FARM)

Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Farmer Bros in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 26th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.21) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.18). B. Riley also issued estimates for Farmer Bros’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FARM opened at $6.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Farmer Bros has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Farmer Bros during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 1,300.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 55.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

