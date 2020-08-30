Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) Receives $18.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Equinox Gold Cp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Equinox Gold Cp in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on Equinox Gold Cp from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Equinox Gold Cp from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinox Gold Cp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 4,347.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

EQX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,222. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.45. Equinox Gold Cp has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $13.66.

Equinox Gold Cp Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

