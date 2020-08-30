Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives $166.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.29.

EFX has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of EFX traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.37. 709,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,640. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Equifax has a 12 month low of $103.01 and a 12 month high of $181.76.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.30. Equifax had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Equifax will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.69, for a total transaction of $100,460.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Bryson R. Koehler sold 8,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $1,319,478.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,303,414 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 33.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 49.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Equifax by 53.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

