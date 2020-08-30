EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $182.54

EPE Special Opportunities Plc (LON:ESO) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.54 and traded as high as $202.50. EPE Special Opportunities shares last traded at $197.50, with a volume of 6,932 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 182.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 165.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.07 million and a PE ratio of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 25.12 and a quick ratio of 25.12.

About EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO)

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

