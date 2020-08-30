Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS) Trading Down 34.6%

Environmental Waste International Inc (CVE:EWS)’s share price dropped 34.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 419,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 514% from the average daily volume of 68,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 million and a PE ratio of -10.00.

About Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS)

Environmental Waste International Inc designs, develops, and sells systems for waste treatment and disposal in Canada and the United States. It researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems on the patented Reverse Polymerization process and related proprietary microwave delivery system.

