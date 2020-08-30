Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer LP Unit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.94.

Energy Transfer LP Unit stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 2.59. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $14.07.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 46.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

