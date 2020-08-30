ELTCOIN Hits One Day Volume of $3,062.00 (ELTCOIN)

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded up 63.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One ELTCOIN token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and IDEX. In the last week, ELTCOIN has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. ELTCOIN has a market capitalization of $28,017.56 and approximately $3,062.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ELTCOIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00148978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.58 or 0.01654658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00201991 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00178597 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000149 BTC.

ELTCOIN Profile

ELTCOIN was first traded on October 12th, 2017. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ELTCOIN’s official website is www.eltcoin.tech . ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN

Buying and Selling ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELTCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELTCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELTCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.