ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered ELEKTA AB/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ELEKTA AB/ADR from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ELEKTA AB/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. ELEKTA AB/ADR has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get ELEKTA AB/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:EKTAY opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 0.72. ELEKTA AB/ADR has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $14.76.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.069 dividend. This is an increase from ELEKTA AB/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. ELEKTA AB/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

About ELEKTA AB/ADR

Elekta AB (publ) provides equipment and software for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy systems under the Versa HD, Precise Treatment System, and Elekta Compact names; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for ELEKTA AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ELEKTA AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.