Electrum Dark Trading 19.3% Lower This Week (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One Electrum Dark token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $3,185.14 and $811.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00585466 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.60 or 0.01459614 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00030681 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008669 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000685 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00008258 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000709 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 50.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Electrum Dark Token Profile

ELD is a token. Its launch date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 tokens. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

Electrum Dark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

