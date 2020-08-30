Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.08% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and related products. The patented system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), an alternative to Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), to deliver airway clearance treatment. The Company manufactures its products for use by chronically-ill patients who face health risks due to pneumonia and mucus accumulation in the lungs, particularly patients with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and neuro-muscular disorders. The purpose of its primary product, the SmartVest System, is to loosen, mobilize, and release respiratory secretions from the lungs. The Company’s products are primarily used in the home health care market and in hospitals. Electromed, Inc. is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota. “

Shares of Electromed stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. Electromed has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $19.73.

In other news, Director George H. Winn sold 10,000 shares of Electromed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $153,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 143,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,969.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electromed during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed during the 2nd quarter valued at $480,000. EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Electromed by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 117,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 17,847 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Electromed during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Electromed by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 96,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 41,707 shares in the last quarter.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

