Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Electrolux in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Pareto Securities lowered Electrolux from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Electrolux in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Electrolux in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $43.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Electrolux has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $55.25.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter. Electrolux had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 3.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electrolux will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Electrolux

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.

