Elecosoft (LON:ELCO) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $78.11

Elecosoft PLC (LON:ELCO)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.11 and traded as low as $78.00. Elecosoft shares last traded at $84.00, with a volume of 134,124 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Elecosoft in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 78.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 73.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.80 million and a PE ratio of 26.82.

Elecosoft plc provides software and related services to the architectural, engineering, construction, and owner/operator industries in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers project management software under the Powerproject brand; cost estimating software under the Bidcon brand; CAD/design software solutions under the Arcon Evo and o2c brands; Interiormarket, an industry-specific and modular marketing solution; engineering software solutions under the Staircon and Statcon brands, as well as under the Framing name; and information management solutions under IconSystem and MarketingManager brands.

