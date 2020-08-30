ELA Coin Price Down 4.6% This Week (ELAC)

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. ELA Coin has a market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $612,451.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELA Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and DigiFinex. Over the last seven days, ELA Coin has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00148890 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.52 or 0.01654568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00199591 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000839 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00178842 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000147 BTC.

ELA Coin Profile

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. ELA Coin’s official website is www.elamachain.io . ELA Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain

ELA Coin Token Trading

ELA Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELA Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

