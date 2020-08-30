Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $1,779,204.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 21,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $1,779,204.00.

Shares of EW stock opened at $84.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a PE ratio of 72.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.27. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $84.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 65.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 56.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.6% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

