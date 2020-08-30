Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) Stake Boosted by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ebix were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ebix during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ebix by 103.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Ebix by 20.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ebix during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ebix during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBIX traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.75. The company had a trading volume of 351,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,064. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.39. Ebix Inc has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $46.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.37. Ebix had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EBIX shares. ValuEngine cut Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ebix from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.97.

In other news, Director Neil D. Eckert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $239,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

