Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 5.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETN traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,049,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,093. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $105.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.76. The stock has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $2,044,175.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,424,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $315,120.74. Insiders have sold a total of 116,058 shares of company stock valued at $11,594,802 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.39.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

