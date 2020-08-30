Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eastside Distilling, Inc. is involved in producing handcrafted spirits primarily in the United States. The Company’s product includes Burnside Bourbon, Below Deck Rum, Portland Potato Vodka and a distinctive line of infused whiskeys as well as small batch and seasonal products. It also offers tastings, tasting room tours, private parties, and merchandise sales from its distillery and showroom. Eastside Distilling, Inc. is based in Portland, Oregon. “

Shares of EAST opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.03. Eastside Distilling has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $5.40.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 237.14% and a negative net margin of 99.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Eastside Distilling will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eastside Distilling stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Eastside Distilling worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 31.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

