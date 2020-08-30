Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.98

Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.98 and traded as high as $22.35. Eastern shares last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 14,107 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.98. The firm has a market cap of $139.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.83 million during the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 4.18%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eastern by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Eastern by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Eastern by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The company's Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, hinges, mirrors, mirror-cameras, light-weight sleeper boxes, and truck bodies for tractor-trailer trucks, specialty commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles, fire and rescue vehicles, school buses, military vehicles, and other vehicles.

