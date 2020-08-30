Dynamite Trading 9.5% Higher This Week (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $96,137.56 and approximately $59,490.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. In the last week, Dynamite has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00007859 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00079947 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00292638 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002239 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039460 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 808,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 371,978 tokens. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dynamite Token Trading

Dynamite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.