Duerr (ETR:DUE) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Duerr (ETR:DUE) received a €34.00 ($40.00) target price from Baader Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DUE. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €28.21 ($33.19).

ETR DUE opened at €27.74 ($32.64) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €22.84. Duerr has a 1 year low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a 1 year high of €32.90 ($38.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.61.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

