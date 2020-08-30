Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given a €103.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €80.50 ($94.71) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €77.58 ($91.27).

ETR DRW3 opened at €75.40 ($88.71) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is €79.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is €72.70. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €38.32 ($45.08) and a 12-month high of €108.50 ($127.65). The stock has a market capitalization of $648.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70.

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

