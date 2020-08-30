Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.27

Shares of Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.27 and traded as high as $19.63. Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $19.48, with a volume of 24,114 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average is $18.91.

Get Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 187,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 14,001 shares in the last quarter.

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DBL)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.