Domtar (TSE:UFS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.95

Domtar Corp (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.95 and traded as high as $39.15. Domtar shares last traded at $38.95, with a volume of 41,686 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on UFS. Raymond James dropped their target price on Domtar from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Domtar in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 225.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$32.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

