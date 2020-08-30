Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Raised to $229.00 at Bank of America

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

Dollar General stock opened at $200.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.61 and its 200 day moving average is $177.14. The company has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $206.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $1,387,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,859.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 84.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

