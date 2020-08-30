Distil (LON:DIS) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News stories about Distil (LON:DIS) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Distil earned a coverage optimism score of 0.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.
LON DIS opened at GBX 1.23 ($0.02) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 13.89. Distil has a 52 week low of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1.39 ($0.02).
About Distil
