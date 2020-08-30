Distil (LON:DIS) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News stories about Distil (LON:DIS) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Distil earned a coverage optimism score of 0.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

LON DIS opened at GBX 1.23 ($0.02) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 13.89. Distil has a 52 week low of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1.39 ($0.02).

Distil plc, through its subsidiaries, markets and sells spirits and wines. The company operates under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Limited Edition Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, Diva Vodka, and Jago's Vanilla Cream Liqueur in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

