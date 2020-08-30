Discovery Metals (OTCMKTS:TSRMD) PT Lowered to $2.05

Discovery Metals (OTCMKTS:TSRMD) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Pi Financial from $2.10 to $2.05 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 70.96% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSRMD opened at $1.20 on Friday. Discovery Metals has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.51.

About Discovery Metals

Treasury Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship asset is the Goliath gold project comprising 126 contiguous unpatented mining claims and 23 patented land parcels, as well as 3 mining leases covering approximately 5,049 hectares located near the city of Dryden in northwestern Ontario.

