Discovery Metals (OTCMKTS:TSRMD) PT Lowered to $2.05

Discovery Metals (OTCMKTS:TSRMD) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Pi Financial from $2.10 to $2.05 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 70.96% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TSRMD opened at $1.20 on Friday. Discovery Metals has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.51.
About Discovery Metals
